From boston loft furnishings
Boston Loft Furnishings White Metal Base with Wood Marble Top Kitchen Island (26-in x 70-in x 29-in) | ATG9281KA
Advertisement
Kitchen island from the Hocroa collection serves up an extra long silhouette. Black finish is rich contrast to the faux marble top. Engineered wood and iron provide stability. Extra long silhouette provides spacious working area. Industrial inspired farmhouse style. Extra long silhouette maximizes working or cooking space. Rolls on 6 locking wheels for convenience. Assembly required. Boston Loft Furnishings White Metal Base with Wood Marble Top Kitchen Island (26-in x 70-in x 29-in) | ATG9281KA