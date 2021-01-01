From stylecraft
Stylecraft Metal Antique Brass Desk Lamp, One Size , Yellow
Timeless design meets versatility with this antique brass task lamp. The traditional brass body and shade provide an exceptional style that is perfect for any office, hallway, bedroom, or living room. This lamp also includes a 3-way switch that helps ensure your space will always be flooded with the perfect amount of ambient light.Included: 1 Lamp Shade(s)Light Bulb Base: E26 Medium (standard)Light Bulb Shape Code: A19Light Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Light Bulbs: 1Power Source: Plug-InSwitch Type: On/Off SwitchUl Location Rating: DryWattage (watts): 60wMeasurements: 27.25 Depth/Inches, 7 Width/Inches, 32 Height/InchesCord Length (ft.): 5 FtShade Height: 4 1/2 InWeight (lb.): 5.5 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% SteelMetal Finish: Antique BrassShade Material: MetalCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ContemporaryCountry of Origin: Imported