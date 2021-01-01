Metal and Wood Wall Décor

This fir wood and iron wall decor creates an accent piece that adds rustic charm and free-spiritedness to any empty wall space. The frame is finished with polished tiles of wood in different shades of brown, while the seemingly botanical design at the center highlights scrolling black iron and ornate fleur de lis accents. The overall combination creates a multidimensional exterior. Hang this 35" rustic wall decor inside your home or office with bold-colored flowers and juxta positioned table displays to appreciate its design concept best. Hardware on the back allows for easy hanging. This item comes shipped in one carton.