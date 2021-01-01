Metal and Wood Swimming Fish Wall Décor

Transform your walls into a lively and relaxing ocean scene. Fishes have a calming effect on the mind. It just feels peaceful watching them freely swim around and just take life easy. You can infuse your walls with the attractive look and relaxing nature of fishes with this fish wall art decor. Add a touch of nature to your indoor space with the wall decor. This wall decor features 4 attractive fishes joined together vertically. Each fish is carved out of natural wood and shows off matte outlines. The wood has a slight finish for accent.