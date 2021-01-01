From olivia & may
Metal and Wood Bench Slat Back Black/Brown - Olivia & May
A brown rectangular industrial bench that is a perfect option for anyone who is in need of functionality and utility. So take a load off and relax on this decorative bench. A small piece of furniture that make a big difference to give your home an instance refresh. This item comes shipped in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. This brown and black bench can support up to 400 lbs. Industrial theme Pattern: Solid.