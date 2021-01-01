Add a super stylish accent to your furniture with this Gold Metal and White Linen Accent Chair. With its soft cushions and fun, modern design, it will quickly become everyone's favorite seat in the house! Chair measures 27L x 26.75W x 37H in.; seat measures 19H in. Crafted with a metal frame Gold finish Seat and back cushions are upholstered in white linen fabric with foam fill Round goblet back design Features a wide, round base Weight capacity: 250 lbs. Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .