Ember Interiors Gold Metal Accent Table Triangle Base with Round Top

Our Ember Interiors Gold Metal Accent Table features a triangle base finished in gold, a mirror top, and modern geometric lines. Define your own solution? Whether you need to store remotes, display favorite framed photos, or have a place to set your preferred beverage while relaxing, our stylish metal side table is just right. Use it in your living room, your entryway, or your bedroom to add a pop of shine and a modern industrial style. This lightweight but sturdy accent table can easily be moved to accommodate a variety of furniture arrangements when guests arrive. Spot clean as needed.