Metal Abstract Decorative Bowl in Gold

With its chic undulating edge, our bowl adds luxe and lively touch to your tablescape. Crafted from solid, hand-cast brass, its smooth surface glows warm and glamorous. Hand-cast in solid brass from a clay model sculpted by Jonathan and his team in our Soho studio. Like a fine wine or your favorite leather jacket, our brass only gets better with age. Over time, the polished brass will develop a rich natural patina. If desired, use a microfiber cloth to buff out fingerprints. If you have no patience for patina, use a brass polish.