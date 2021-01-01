Maytag MET8800F 30 Inch Wide 6.7 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Electric Range with Convection Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Ranges

From maytag
Maytag MET8800F 30 Inch Wide 6.7 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Electric Range with Convection Features:With a 6.7 cu. ft. total capacity, this range's oven has plenty of space for even larger mealsFeatures 5 burners, including a bridge element for bigger cookwareTurn knob controls offer easy access to adjust temperature settingsPrecision Cooking System combines the functions of Precise Preheat, Precise Bake, and Precise Broil options to deliver evenly cooked meals quicklyIncludes a manufacturer warranty covering 1 year of labor and 10 years of partsProduct Technologies:Convection Cooking: The convection cooking system uses a dedicated heating element and fan to circulate warm air throughout the oven, providing more even heat for more efficient cooking and consistent, delicious results.Specifications:Total Capacity: 6.7 cu. ft.Back Left Burner Watts: 1800Back Right Burner Watts: 1200Middle Burner Watts: 100Front Left Burner Watts: 1800Front Right Burner Watts: 3200Broil Element: YesConvection: YesSabbath Mode: YesSelf Cleaning: YesDepth: 28-1/2"Height: 47-1/8"Width: 29-15/16" Electric Ranges Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel