Designers Fountain Messina 9-Light Natural Iron Traditional Chandelier | 9039-NI
Featuring a natural iron finish over hand-forged ironwork with softly scrolled arms, the Barcelona 9-Light Natural Iron Chandelier from Designers Fountain gives new life to an Old World classic. Durable steel construction ensures that this chandelier will continue to perform well and look great for years to come. The elegant fixture installs easily and comes with a 3 ft. decorative chain to adjust the hanging length for your particular space. Designers Fountain Messina 9-Light Natural Iron Traditional Chandelier | 9039-NI