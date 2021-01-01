Messenger Bag Green Pouch Waist Bag 60 inch Ladies Men Zipper Cross Body Waist Bag Pockets Belt Clip Wallet Purse Holster Pouch Pack Pocket Bags.

Universal Use: Suitable for all mobile phones up to 6.0 inch size, such as Compatible with iPhone X/XS/8 Plus/8/7 Plus/6S Plus/6 Plus/7/6S/6/SE, Galaxy S8/S8 Plus S9 S9 Plus/A5/A6/A8, P20/P20 Lite/P10 Lite/P8/P8 Lite2017 usw Smartphones and a small tablet. High quality material: The sport phone bag is made of nylon. Cell phone pocket with waist belt hook and belt loop, makes it hang on your belt safety, great for outdoor, sports, hiking, climbing use and etc. Product Features: 9 * 16.5 * 3.0CM, with strap length 137CM (including metal buckle size). On the back of the belt buckle line size 3.5 * 7.3CM. Waist bag with adjustable buckle can adjust the length, easy to use and can be used as a bag / crossbody bag / handbag. Perfect Fit: With 2 large pockets, all phones, credit cards, passport, tickets, cash and other small personal items can be stored and organized. Prevents your mobile phone and other electronic devices from dust, bumps