MESHMONSTABLU Metal Mesh Desk Drawer Desktop Monitor Stand Organizer Blue

STRONG LIGHTWEIGHT AND STYLISH COLOR: Heavy duty (light blue) metal mesh monitor stand is lightweight, riser fits most flat screen display monitors or televisions, laptops, printers and more - coordinates with any work or home office dcor. STRESS AND NECK PAIN REDUCTION: Raises computer monitors, laptops and to displays to a comfortable viewing position for more optimal work conditions while improving neck position - helps to reduce back pain caused by poor posture while working or watching to. NON-SLIP DESIGN PLUS BUILT-IN STORAGE: Mesh riser stand offers non-skid feet to reduce shifting of support stands while sitting on table or desk surfaces - solid and sturdy metal construction is optimal for home and office use - plus a place small office supplies built into the stand - slide most keyboards underneath. PERFECT FOR HOME AND OFFICE USE: Enjoy improved performance and work efficiencies with these monitor or to stands while you wo