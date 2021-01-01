Mesh Stand for A4 LED Light Tracer Pad Ventible Holder for Laptop Tablet Animation Art Sketching Drawing Tracing LED Light Box Board Books Holder.

This mesh stand Can be used with laptops / iPad / tablets/notebook/light box/sketch board / books and more. High Quality, Strong metal, light weight and sleek in design, easy to carry. Ventilated laptop/light box stand helps to keep your laptops/light box/sketch board running cooler to help prevent hardware damage. Mesh platform helps to draw heat away from laptop / tablet /light box/sketch board. Adjustable height (7 positions) for increased airflow and comfortable viewing, reading, drawing and typing. anti-slippery / Skidding Prevented: Anti-Slip feet keep your laptop and light box in place and protects any surface where it is placed on. Avoid unnecessary skiding in the course of drawing, typing, reading