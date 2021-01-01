From office star products
Office Star Products Black Mesh Screen Back Chair with Silver Coated Arms and Base
The Screen Back Task Chair features a modern two-tone design and built-in lumbar support. Our task chair is made of a breathable mesh material that allows air to circulate and keep you cool. Fully adjustable height and tilt tension makes the seat customizable for any personalized ergonomic preferences. The fabric mesh seat and armrests are available in five exciting colors. Color: Black.