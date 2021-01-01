Mesh Office Chair With Footrest

Ergonomic Lumbar Support: The chair is ergonomically designed on back, offers you comfortable back and lumbar support during daily work, helps relieve spine strain and reduce fatigue feeling, and helps improve your sitting posture.Different Seat Height Adjustment: Pneumatic seat height adjustable for drafting desks, standing desks, other tall office desks and normal desks, one chair in different usages. The equipped gas lift is made of high quality material and passes lab test, you can safely use.Sturdy Foot Ring: The quality footrest ring in 19.69 inches diameter is made of chrome material and sturdy to use, the height is adjustable for different body types and accord with using patterns, by tightening or loosening the knob of the foot ring.Good Air Permeability: It uses soft and high elastic fabric with good air permeability, and high density cushion allow air circulation to keep breathable when you are sitting in the chair for long periods. The cushion has good resilience that can service longer and fabric is not irritant.