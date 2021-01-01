Mind Reader Mesh Monitor Stand, Wire Screen Riser with Side Storage File Pockets, Sliding Drawer, Laptop Support, Up to 44 Lbs, White

Elevate your study situation with a monitor riser stand from Mind Reader Products. Make the best of a messy desk with additional support and storage for all your school or work supplies using this convenient monitor riser from Mind Reader products. Constructed from sturdy steel and wire mesh, it elevates your monitor to a comfortable angle at an easily viewed height, reducing eye strain and neck pain from staring at awkwardly positioned screens. You can even sit your laptop on it to improve air circulation and extend your use time, resulting in less overheating along with the physical benefits. Save space and help to declutter a smaller working area when you’re home using this desktop organizer. The wire mesh monitor support also offers ample storage both in the side pockets and a convenient pull-out wire drawer, allowing you to stash your supplies, but still clearly view and easily access those items you might need. A minimalist mesh design blends in easily and makes this monitor riser an absolute must-have for home and business offices alike, dorm rooms, and even classrooms. Anywhere you use your computer, you’ll want one of these laptop or monitor stands. Save space and study smarter using a Mind Reader mesh monitor stand and organizer. Dimensions: 11.61″ L x 20.08″ W x 6.3″ H Weight Capacity: 44 lbs. Materials: Steel, Wire Mesh