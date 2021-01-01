The Perky-Pet Mesh Gnome Wild Bird Feeder features a unique gnome design to charm all your visitors—especially your winged ones! This cute gnome dispenses seed from the entire surface area through diamond-mesh holes. Clinging birds can rest anywhere on the feeder and pull seed through the holes, so a bounty of beaked buddies can dine together. It has a powder-coated, all-metal mesh construction for durability. For effortless filling and cleaning, simply remove the lid, which happens to be the gnome’s hat. The feeder can hold up to 2 pounds of sunflower seed, so you can be sure your backyard birds are satisfied. Plus, convenient drainage holes prevent water from pooling in the reservoir so seed remains fresh and dry. Use the built-in hanging hook for versatile placement anywhere around your yard or patio.