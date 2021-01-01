Mesh Foldable Pet Stair Ramp 2 Level Ladder

For pets who are injured, older or having trouble accessing their favorite places or play, it can be sad to see them struggle. You can give them peace of mind with Paws & Pals Pet Stairs. Available in 2-Step form, the Pet Stairs are sturdy and comfortable for pets to walk or climb on. They can also choose to rest on the top step if they wish. The soft fabric keeps them warm. Perfect for smaller dogs or older dogs and cats suffering from arthritis, painful joints, overweight bodies or hip dysplasia. Give your pet back their independence and allow them to easily access couches, ledges & hard to reach spaces that they struggle to climb.