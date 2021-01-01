Merus LED Sconce by Cerno - Color: White - Finish: Wood tones - (03-251-31BOA-27P1)

Bold materials and a clever design make the Merus LED Sconce by Cerno an exciting visual for modern living rooms, dining rooms and hallways. The sleek structure features both Solid Wood and Aluminum, creating an appealing contrast throughout the linear frame. With the Merus offering an indirect LED glow, the piece delivers strong general lighting in a subtle manner, gracefully highlighting the mixed materials and innovative build. As the light moves along the wall and over the structure, it creates substantive illumination without overpowering. Each element of the Merus works in harmony to create a sconce thats modern, effective and attractive. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: White Washed Oak