From harriet bee
Mertens Crib Diaper Stacker
Advertisement
A quality baby bedding set is essential in making your nursery warm and inviting. All Harriet Bee patterns are made using the finest quality materials and are uniquely designed to create an elegant and sophisticated nursery. The 100% cotton Mertens diaper stacker in chevron flame stitch design holds up to 4 dozen diapers. Fun and functional. Never tie on the crib. Wash gentle cycle, cold water, separately. Tumble dry low or hang dry. Mertens is a perfect diaper stacker for a boy or a girl.