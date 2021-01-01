Festive Pagan Yule Snowman Christmas Collection Merry Yule Snowman and Christmas Tree with Pentagram Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

A cute snowman standing next to an evergreen tree with a pentagram on top. The wording Merry Yule is above the tree. A festive Christmas, or should I say Yule, design for anyone who is Pagan or Wiccan. The cute snowman has a broom in hand is a happy chap. No matter what you call it, the Yule season is full of colourful lights and sounds. Something festive for the Pagans and Witches for the holiday season. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only