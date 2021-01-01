Looking for a cute and distinctive Christmas tree decoration? Get your hands on this merry the snowman plush ornament. This cute snowman wearing a cap and muffler makes a nice visual addition to the Christmas tree. This plush snowman decoration can also be hung on the door, windows.Features:Design: Cute snowman in vibrant colors wearing a cap and muffler.Quantity: Comes in a set of 6Dimensions: 6.3 × 8 × 2 Inches (Each, in a set of 6)Use: Ideal to be used as a Christmas decoration on the tree, doors, or windowsCare Tip: Wipe clean with a damp cloth for long-lasting use.Number of Hangers Included: 1Hanger Color: WHITEProduct Type: Stuffed Holiday AccentTree Type: Color: WhitePrimary Material: FabricPrimary Material Details: Additional Materials: Indoor / Outdoor Use: Indoor Use OnlyOutdoor Use: NoSpecial Features: No Special FeaturesPowered: NoPower Source: Timers/Sensors: Battery Type: Battery Included: Number in Set: 6Product Care: Wipe clean with a damp cloth for longTheme: No ThemeAnimals: Season: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: Snowmen & SnowflakesThanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Product of CanadaSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 8Overall Width - Side to Side: 6.3Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No