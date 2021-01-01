Merry Texmas - Red 11X14 Metal Wall Art, Red

Add a touch of whimsy to your holiday decor with Merry Texmas Wall Art. This work of art brings colorful cheer to brighten the day. A brightly lit star on a wood patterned background will spruce up your home or office in Texas style. Made using high definition printing and comes ready to hang. A touch of autumn at the edge of a forest done in soft watercolor will add an eye-catching element to your decor. Printed on metal, this piece includes a rear flush mount frame, giving added depth and dimension perfect for home or the office.