Ne'Qwa Merry Christmas to All Gift 5 Santa Ornament Set

Hand painted details illuminate a bespectacled Santa against a cobalt blue background in the centerpiece ornament of this stunning 5-piece set, adorned with golden script and subtle snowflakes Crafted by artist Dona Gelsinger and Ne’Qwa Art with the centuries-old technique of hand painting in reverse from the inside of hand-blown glass. Includes a certificate of authenticity Beautifully packaged in a satin-lined clear-view embossed keepsake gift box. Makes a stunning gift for housewarmings, weddings and Christmas An adjustable tasseled cord allows for display on a Christmas tree or a stand. Fits Trio Stand # 7000020, or choose from our single ornament stands for coffee tables, mantels and holiday table décor Ornaments are approximately 5.5 inches, 4 inches and 3 inches high. Standard Princess, Petite Princess and Petite Brilliant shapes