From tee4tu - christmas cat humor holiday women kids
Tee4tu - Christmas Cat Humor Holiday Women Kids Merry Catmas Tree Merchandise Men Boys Girls Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Cute little cats made to look like felt material and formed into a shape of a Christmas tree is purr-fect for all you crazy cat lovers. Merry Catmas! This merry catmas merchandise is an appropriate gift for all ages. This meow filled christmas shirt is punny too. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only