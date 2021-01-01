From personalizationmall

Merry & Bright Premium Holiday Party Invitation - Set of 15

$19.49 on sale
($38.85 save 50%)
In stock
Buy at personalizationmall

Description

Artist: Vicky BaroneFormat: FlatCard Size: 5x7Printed on our Premium 120# Paper StockPremium White Envelopes are includedMake this design your own by personalizing the front with your customized party information and adding a trim that makes this custom card unique Celebrate the Holiday season with friends and family by sending our custom party invitation with this modern design created by Vicky Barone.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com