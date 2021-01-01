From levtex home
Merry & Bright Holly Jolly Santa Pillow - by Levtex Home
The Santa decorative pillow matches perfectly with the Merry and Bright Holly Jolly bedding collection for Levtex Home. This pillow is sized at 13x14in. and features a dimensional Santa! Made from the softest velour and faux fur, this Santa-shaped pillow is perfect for the holidays. The sophisticated color palette makes this a versatile accessory for your bed, couch or favorite chair. The pilow comes pre-filled with a luxurious polyester inner.