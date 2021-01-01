From noble house
Noble House Merritt Bonded Leather Upholstered Barstool, Set of 2, Brown and Walnut
Advertisement
These handsome, antique-styled counter stools will bring a flair and charm to you home. The comfortably soft, bonded leather upholstered seat plus its convenient back and footrest, ensure maximum comfort. Pull it up by a counter to create a new casual dining spot or pair it with a pub table to create a fun space for gathering with friends in your living room. You will enjoy the look and feel of this stool.