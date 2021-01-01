Merrill 28" Rectangle Standard Ottoman
Description
Features:Frame construction: HardwoodSeat construction: Sinuous wireSeat cushions: Comfort plusType: StandardShape: RectangleConvertible: NoSleeper Size: Mattress Included: Upholstery Color (Body Fabric: Beige Performance Fabric; 0851-73): Beige Textured Performance; 0851-73Upholstery Color (Body Fabric: Glacier Blue Textured; 0805-54): Glacier Blue Textured; 0805-54Upholstery Color (Body Fabric: Vanilla Textured; 0805-91): Vanilla Textured; 0805-91Upholstery Color (Body Fabric: Gray Performance; 0863-84): Gray Performance; 0863-84Upholstery Color (Body Fabric: Blue and Cream Stripe; 0201-64): Blue And Cream Stripe; 0201-64Upholstery Color (Body Fabric: Gray and Teal Stripe; 0216-53): Gray and Teal Stripe; 0216-53Upholstery Color (Body Fabric: Blue and Gray and Beige Stripe; 0229-66): Cascade Stripe; 0229-66Upholstery Color (Body Fabric: Brown and Beige Stripe; 0239-94): Beige And White Stripe; 0239-94Upholstery Color (Body Fabric: Green and Blue Stripe; 0252-54): Seamist Stripe; 0252-54Upholstery Material: Polyester Blend;100% Polyester;Polypropylene/OlefinUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Grade: Pattern: Solid Color;Striped;ChevronStorage Mechanism: Frame Material: HardwoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: WoodLeg Color (Leg Color: Natural Finish): NaturalLeg Color (Leg Color: Black Finish): BlackLeg Color (Leg Color: Frost White Finish): Frost WhiteLeg Color (Leg Color: Java Finish): JavaLeg Color (Leg Color: Havana Finish): HavanaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingStyle: Modern & ContemporaryTufted Cushions: NoCasters: NoNailhead Trim: NoTray Top: Life Stage: AdultCountry of Origin: United StatesWeight Capacity: Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: Durability: Stain ResistantSeat Construction: Sinuous SpringsSeat Fill Material: Seat Fill Material Details: Fire Resistant: Custom Product: YesWater Repellant: No ResiliencyStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:TAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CE Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: FIRA Certified: CALGreen Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: GSA Approved: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesISO 14001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: CAL TB 133 Compliant: SCS Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoBHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NFPA Compliant: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Storage Space Included: NoStorage Space Height - Top to Bottom: Storage Width - Side to Side: Storage Depth - Front to Back: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 28Overall Depth - Front to Back: 22Overall Product Weight: 17Leg Height - Top to Bottom: Minimum Door Width - Side to Side: 18Assembly:Warranty: Body Fabric: Beige Performance Fabric; 0851-73, Leg Color: Natural Finish