Merrie Light Brown/Ivory Area Rug

More than anything else, area rugs are art for your floors: they create the mood of your decor, guide the layout of your furniture, and establish a color scheme to follow (or rebel against). A new rug can, and will, dramatically change a room – the fun part is picking one you love! Turkish-made, this rug is crafted from polypropylene with a medium pile that strikes a balance between density and durability. Its solid coloring and complementary border bring a clean, intentional to any arrangement. To keep this design safely in place, we recommend using a rug pad underneath. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'2" x 3'