Merrick Purrfect Bistro, Morsels in Gravy Wet Cat Food - Natural, Grain Free, Size: 5.5 oz, Flavor: Beef | PetSmart

Merrick Purrfect Bistro Beef Wellington Morsels in Gravy Grain Free Wet Cat Food is crafted for cats who appreciate the finer things. Cats thrive on a grain free diet that is high in quality protein. Real deboned beef is always the first ingredient in this Purrfect Bistro cat food gravy and morsels recipe. Made with a delectable gravy that adds needed moisture to your cat's diet, this natural, grain free morsels in gravy wet cat food is fortified with the vitamins, minerals, probiotics and antioxidants that are ideal for adult cats. With a focus on nutrient-rich ingredients to support overall health, Merrick wet cat food in gravy recipes never use artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. This adult cat food is crafted without grain, wheat, corn or soy for a truly delicious and filling meal. Whether your cat prefers our gourmet morsels in gravy entrees or a soft pate beef cat food, Purrfect Bistro outdoor and indoor cat food comes in a variety of flavors your cat will love. Key Benefits: Merrick Purrfect Bistro Grain Free Wet Cat Food Beef Wellington Morsels in Gravy, Real deboned beef is always the first ingredient in this high protein cat food Grain free canned cat food made with a delectable gravy that adds needed moisture to your cat's diet Grain free cat food has no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or wheat Natural corn free cat food and soy free cat food with added vitamins, minerals and taurine for adult cats Purrfect Bistro Morsels in Gravy wet cat food comes in a variety of the gourmet recipes your cat craves Item Number: 5288299 Brand: Merrick Food Type: Canned Breed Size: All Life Stage: Adult (1-7 years) Nutritional Option: Corn Free, Grain Free, No Artificial Colors, No Artificial Flavors, No Fillers, No Artificial Preservatives, Soy Free, Wheat Free, Real Meat, High-Protein Health Consideration: General Health Flavor: Beef Weight: 0.34375 lb NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Deboned Beef, Beef Broth, Chicken Liver, Deboned Chicken, Peas, Dried Egg Product, Potato Protein, Natural Flavor, Dried Potato, Cranberries, Ground Flaxseed, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Powdered Cellulose, Dried Whey Protein Concentrate, Sodium Phosphate, Salmon Oil, Minerals (Zinc Amino Acid Complex, Iron Amino Acid Complex, Manganese Amino Acid Complex, Copper Amino Acid Complex, Potassium Iodide, Cobalt Glucoheptonate, Sodium Selenite), Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, d-Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Niacin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Biotin, Thiamine Mononitrate), Taurine, Choline Chloride, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Thyme, Sage, Rosemary Guaranteed Analysis: Crude protein (min.) 9%, Crude fat (min.) 4.00%, Crude fiber (max.) 1.20%, Moisture (max.) 81.00 %, Ash (max.) 2.10%, Taurine 0.08% Caloric Content: 138 kcal per 5.5 oz. can) ME(metabolizable energy) on an as-fed basis (calculated) FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Merrick Purrfect Bistro cat food provides a quality, 100% nutritionally complete and balanced diet. Please have clean, fresh water available at all times. Serve at room temperature. We understand that every cat is different and that optimal feeding amounts may vary with age, activity level and environment. When fed alone to adults, feed 1 can per 3.5 lbs of body weight per day, for kittens up to twice this amount and for mothers up to three times this amount. For combination feeding, reduce 1/4 cup for every 1/2 can wet.