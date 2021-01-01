Aston Merrick GS 34 in. - 34.25 in. x 72 in. Frameless Hinged Neo-Angle Shower Enclosure with Glass Shelves in Chrome

Create a functional and gorgeous showering space with the Merrick GS Frameless Neo-Angle Shower Enclosure with Glass Shelving. This corner model's minimalist stainless steel constructed hardware and stunning frameless design-work will instantly create a beautiful focal point in your bathroom. The premium clear 3/8 in. tempered safety glass; tested and certified to ANSI Z97.1 Standard with StarCast by Enduroshield easy clean coating ensures your Aston enclosure stays beautiful for years to come. Featuring a 1 in. inline wall channel, this unit provides a seamless integration with out-of-plumb walls. Its hinged door is designed for left or right-hand installation to accommodate any application. The GS line provides an integrated two-tier glass shelving system, adding convenience and functionality to your showering experience. Shower base not available.