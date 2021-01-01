Merrick Backcountry Large Breed Recipe Adult Dog Food - Grain Free, High Protein, Raw, Size: 20 lb, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart

Cater to the needs of your large breed dog with Merrick Backcountry Raw Infused Grain Free Dry Dog Food Large Breed Recipe. This unique combination of large pieces of freeze-dried raw-coated kibble plus real freeze-dried raw bites offers large breed adult dogs the benefits of the raw diet they would discover in the wild. Real deboned chicken is the first ingredient for protein-rich nutrition. Duck and lamb are blended in, crafting a highly digestible formula with the taste dogs go wild for. No grains go into this raw infused dog food. Instead, dogs get the protein they crave, plus the nutrients they need. High levels of Omega fatty acids help maintain healthy skin and coat, while glucosamine and chondroitin help support healthy hips and joints. Return your dog to the diet that nature intended with freeze-dried raw protein in this natural dry food for dogs. Key Benefits: Merrick Backcountry Large Breed Grain Free Dry Dog Food Protein-rich blend of freeze-dried raw coated kibble plus real freeze-dried raw bites Real deboned chicken is the first ingredient to help maintain healthy muscles and energy levels Rich in Omega fatty acids for healthy skin and coat, High in glucosamine and chondroitin for healthy hips and joints A natural dog food with chicken, duck and lamb, plus added vitamins, minerals and taurine Item Number: 5299392 Brand: Merrick Food Type: Dry Breed Size: Large Life Stage: Adult (1-7 years) Nutritional Option: Grain Free, Gluten Free, Corn Free, Soy Free, Wheat Free, No Artificial Flavors, No Fillers, No Artificial Colors, No Artificial Preservatives, Natural, Raw Health Consideration: Weight Control Flavor: Chicken Weight: 20.8 pounds NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal, Turkey Meal, Sweet Potatoes, Potatoes, Peas, Salmon Meal, Potato Protein, Chicken Fat, Natural Flavor, Duck, Lamb, Sunflower Oil, Chicken Liver, Salt, Organic Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Apples, Blueberries, Minerals (Iron Amino Acid Complex, Zinc Amino Acid Complex, Zinc Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Amino Acid Complex, Copper Amino Acid Complex, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Cobalt Proteinate, Cobalt Carbonate), Taurine, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Mixed Tocopherols for freshness, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin A Acetate, d-Calcium Pantothenate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Citric Acid for freshness, Dried Lactobacillus plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus casei Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus acidophilus Fermentation Product. Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 38%, Crude Fat (min) 17%, Crude Fiber (max) 3.50%, Moisture (max) 11%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min) 3.00%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min) 0.30%, Glucosamine* (min) 1200 mg/kg, Chondroitin Sulfate* (min) 1200 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles. Caloric Content: (Calculated) 3, 718 kcal ME/kg or 386 kcal ME/cup FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Using the chart on the back of the product, divide the total cups per day by the total number of times you feed your dog per day to determine the portion size for each meal. Keep a clean bowl of fresh water available at all times. Every dog is a little different, so optimal feeding amounts may vary with age, size and activity level. Please use the information below as an initial recommendation only and adjust when needed. Dry and wet food in combination will help to increase the level of water in your dog's diet. If feeding with wet food, reduce dry amount by 1/2 cup for every 6 oz of wet food. Transition Instructions: Gradually mix in the new food over a 5 - 7 day period, increasing the amount of Merrick Backcountry Large Breed Recipe each day. Merrick Backcountry Large Breed Recipe Adult Dog Food - Grain Free, High Protein, Raw, Size: 20 lb, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart