Mermaid with 2 Turtles Metal Fountain

Features:Mermaid with two turtlesType: Floor;Pond/PoolDesign: SculpturalNumber of Tiers: Subject: Animals;PeopleColor: Green/Brown/GoldPrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Gloss Finish: Powder Coated Finish: Mist/Fog Maker: Water Capacity: 5Portable: Access Door: Number of Spouts: Pieces Included: Does Not ApplyCompatibility: Pump Required: YesNumber of Pumps Required: 1Pump Included: NoNumber of Pumps Included: Submersible Pump: Recirculating Pump: Compatible Pump Part Number: N/AAdjustable Flow Rate: YesPowered: YesPower Source: ElectricityBattery Type: Voltage Requirement: 110On/Off Line Switch: NoBatteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: Lighted: NoBulb Included: Bulb Type: Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Wattage per Bulb: Base Included: NoCompatible Base Part Number: Liner Included: NoCompatible Liner Part Number: Hand Painted: Hand Crafted: Weather Resistant: YesWeather Resistant Details: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: UV Resistant: NoRust Resistant: YesFade Resistant: Product Care: Do not use strong liquid cleanersCountry of Origin: ThailandFilter Included: NoCompatible Cover Part Number: Location: Outdoor UseCover Included: NoHumidifier: Air Purifier: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: Distressed MetalInstallation Required: YesType of Installation: N/AWater Sound: Normal CascadeCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ThailandSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseDesigner: NoneDesigner Type: Spefications:GS (Geprüfte Sicherheit) listed: UL Listed: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoEPA Pesticide Registration Number: N/ACalifornia Pesticide (DPR) Registration Number: N/AUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoLow Lead Compliant: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 65Overall Width - Side to Side: 36Overall Depth - Front to Back: 33Overall Product Weight: 123Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesTools Needed for Assembly: Suggested Number of People: 1Estimated Time to Assemble: 15Avoid Power Tools: NoAdditional Tools Required: Screw Driver;Utility KnifeAdditional Parts Required: Parts Needed: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No