From c & m personal gifts
Mermaid (M6) stemless wine glass, 17 oz.
Advertisement
ERGONOMIC DESIGN - Our stemless glass features an ergonomic design to make sure that you have the most comfortable grip while sipping your drink. LASER ENGRAVED - Our transparent stemless glass features laser engraved design that will not peel, crack or fade easily even after regular use. STABLE BASE - This stemless glass is more stable than a traditional wine glass. You no longer have to worry about spills and sloshes.