Merlyn 6 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions

With room to comfortably seat five of your friends and family, this outdoor seating group is perfect for entertaining on your porch or patio. Its three modular sectional pieces, two tables, and ottoman are all founded atop rust-resistant aluminum that's perfect for setting outdoors. Each piece is topped off with all-weather resin rattan in a neutral gray hue. As for cushions, the round ottoman and sectional are topped off with 6'' thick acrylic cushions for an inviting look. Cushion Color: Navy