Meridian Elite Stiff Boning Knife, 5-Inch

Best Quality Guranteed. The German 1.4116 high-carbon, stainless alloy blade resists stains and corrosion, exhibits toughness and durability, holds its edge retention, and is easy to re-sharpen to a razor-like edge. This knife line is one-piece, hot-drop hammer forged, which produces the strongest blade from heel to tip. The blades are heat treated and cooled to achieve a Rockwell of 57-58. The three-step, 15 degree Elite edge is hand stropped on a cloth wheel, creating the sharpest possible cutting surface on an edged tool. The bolsterless heel simplifies all cutting, sharpening & honing tasks, making use of the entire blade from heel to tip. Handcrafted in the historic cutlery capital of Solingen, Germany. The Knife for Life guarantee provides a lifetime warranty against material and manufacturing defects.