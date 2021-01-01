Transolid Meridian 25 in. x 22 in. x 12 in. Stainless Steel Drop-in Laundry/Utility Sink with 1-Hole, Brushed Stainless Steel

The Transolid Meridian drop-in laundry/utility sink is constructed of premium 16-Gauge 304 stainless steel. The deep 12 in. bowl offers many benefits, like pre-soak, washing paintbrushes, rinsing mops/buckets, bathing pets, and even icing beverages. Spray or scrub with minimal splashing out the bowl. It also features superior undercoating for added sound insulation with 3 mm sound deadening pads on all 4 sink sides and bottom. The brushed finish with highlight rim and gently curved corner radius offer a stylish look for both traditional and modern styles. All Transolid stainless steel sinks offer a lifetime warranty. Color: Brushed Stainless Steel.