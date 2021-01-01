Noble House Meridan Wicker Rattan Hanging Chair with Cushion - Beige/Light Brown

Escape to a place of serenity that will rock you into blissful relaxation. Featuring a charming basket shape, this charming accessory not only gives your space a refreshing transitional look but also offers incredible comfort. This is constructed with beautifully wrapped wicker weave and a sturdy metal frame, allowing you hours of much-needed leisure whenever you need it. Finished with plush water-resistant cushions, this piece can be used both indoor and outdoor, making this a truly extraordinary addition to your lounge area.PROFESSIONAL INSTALLATION REQUIRED: Professional installation is required for this swing chair. Please note that this product does NOT include a hanging stand or mounting hardware. This hanging chair is NOT a TOY. Do NOT swing on or in the chair. This could cause the product to tip over resulting in possible injury. This is not intended for use by children 12 years of age or younger.BASKET CHAIR: Featuring a cozy basket shape, this chair encapsulates you in its cozy structure, giving you maximum comfort to lounge about. This comes with an 8-foot suspension chain for hanging purposes. This basket should be installed no more than 20-inches above the ground with a minimum of 4 to 5 feet away from the walls. This should also maintain a minimum clearance of 30-inches from any obstacles.POLYETHYLENE RATTAN: Featuring a long-lasting woven finish, this style is not only incredibly durable but also provides a versatile appearance. The handcrafted details of this material allow this piece to blend seamlessly with your outdoor decor.WATER-RESISTANT CUSHIONS: Our plush, tufted cushions are covered with a non-porous material that makes cleaning any spill a breeze. Please note that these cushions are water-resistant and not waterproof. Please do not submerge in water.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This basket chair is 30.00” W x 31.50” D x 44.50” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming chair.