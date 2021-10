Boxer Dog Breed American Patriot Gift Merica Boxer USA Flag Patriotic Dog Owner Animal Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you have a friend or family member who is a dog enthusiast and loves all puppy breeds, then this dog owner design is great for you. Show your dog love with this domestic dog design. Wear it if you own a rescue dog. Great for any patriotic animal lover. This patriotic dog owner design is great for a Frenchie, Labrador, golden retriever and beagle dog dad or mom. Show everyone your patriotic puppy love with this doggy design. Perfect dog fanatic design for any dog trainer, coach or patriot dog lover. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only