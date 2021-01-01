Lacoste Meribel Cotton Bedding Set, King Duvet, Blue/White

PREMIUM 100% COTTON - Enjoy the soft touch of 100% cotton fabric night after night Lacoste duvet covers are always supremely comfortable and made from high quality materials SOFT BRUSHED TWILL - A brushed twill weave creates a fabric that is not only warm but also soft to the touch Relax in comfort thanks to high- quality Lacoste craftsmanship DELUXE DUVET SET - This set includes a duvet cover that fits king sized beds (104"W x 96"L) and two king shams (20"W x 36"L) Add some Lacoste sheets and some throw pillows to complete the look SIGNATURE LACOSTE STYLE - The moment you see the iconic Lacoste crocodile logo you know you’re getting genuine Lacoste quality style and comfort BOLD MODERN DESIGN - Lacoste’s Meribel Blue bed set features a striking striped color block design with muted shades of blue and grey This beautiful pattern is the perfect touch to bring together your room BUTTON CLOSURES - Lacoste duvet covers feature hidden buttons perfect for keeping your duvet insert inside FOR BEDROOMS & GUESTROOMS - Whether it’s for the master bedroom or a space for your guests this duvet cover adds classic style to any room DOUBLE- SIDED DESIGN - The stunning color block striped design adorns both sides of this premium comforter DURABLE WITH NO PILLING - Thanks to a 100% cotton design this duvet cover does not pill even after multiple washings MACHINE WASHABLE - Machine wash cold with like colors gentle cycle Tumble dry low