Modernize any wall in your house with this Blue Merging Abstract Canvas Art Print. You'll love how its abstract design looks hanging anywhere in your space! Art measures 24L x 1.25W x 32H in. Giclee printed on studio quality canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Canvas stretched over solid pine wood bars Features an abstract subject Hues of ivory, blue, and yellow Weight: 3.4 lbs. Made in the USA Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.