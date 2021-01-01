(Set of 2) 25.5" Mercury Crackle Glass Table Lamp Ivory/Silver (Includes CFL Light Bulb) - Safavieh

Hollywood glamour and debonair style were de rigueur in the days of Monroe, Gable and Grant and the Mercury Crackle Glass Table Lamp is a nod to this era of style and class. Crafted with crackled glass and topped with a black shade, it's the belle of the ball. Its ivory and silver body add shine and glamour to the room and makes a great addition for modern and contemporary decor. These lamps are sold in a set of two. Pattern: Solid.