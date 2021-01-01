From ffr
FFR Merchandising® 7 Gauge Metal Peg Scan Hook, 6"L, 20/Pack
Advertisement
FFR Merchandising® Metal peg scan hook measuring 6" is perfect to showcase both product and pricing information. Metal peg hook in 7 ga style can be used with a wide variety of package hole styles..Fits most standard pegboard with holes 1" on center.Use with a variety of package hole styles.Style: 7-gauge.Total length 8ö L; 6ö L merchandising hook.Durable metal peg scan hook.Dimensions: 6"L.FFR Merchandising® Metal peg scan hook in 7 ga style has a size of 6" and accommodates most standard pegboard with holes 1" on center.