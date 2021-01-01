Home Decorators Collection Mercer 56 in. Integrated LED Indoor Oil Rubbed Bronze Ceiling Fan with Light Kit works with Google Assistant and Alexa

Easily integrate fan and light control into your Amazon or Google smart home system with this Bond ceiling fan bundle. The Bond remote control hub pairs with Alexa or Google Home to add voice control convenience to your ceiling fan. Add a contemporary look to your home with the Home Decorators Collection Mercer 56 in. LED Oil Rubbed Bronze Ceiling Fan. This 3-speed fan features four blades to help move air efficiently, with quiet, wobble-free operation. This fixture offers an integrated light covered by an etched opal glass and includes a 14-Watt LED integrated module. If you're tired of using the remote control and you want to include your traditional ceiling fan in your automated home system, the Bond is the simplest and quickest way to do so. Bond Smart Wi-Fi Fan Remote Hub, it enables you to control your fan, along with the lighting that goes with it. Bond is compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home when used. Bond works with Alexa and other compatible smart home products. (Bond Sold Separately).