From ashley furniture

Mercana Woodrow Light Brown Wood with White Accent Table Lamp, Brown

$159.99 on sale
($244.99 save 35%)
In stock
Buy at ashleyhomestore

Description

The Woodrow is a classy table lamp crafted from wood with a fabric shade. It features a white, linen shade supported by a wooden base with white-toned accents. The Woodrow uses a 40-Watt, standard E26 bulb (Sold Separately) and casts a warm glow. Thanks to its minimalistic and elegant design, the Woodrow looks gorgeous in spaces based on the Farmhouse, Enduring Elegance and Mercana Modern design styles.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com