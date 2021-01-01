From ashley furniture
Mercana Woodrow Light Brown Wood with White Accent Table Lamp, Brown
The Woodrow is a classy table lamp crafted from wood with a fabric shade. It features a white, linen shade supported by a wooden base with white-toned accents. The Woodrow uses a 40-Watt, standard E26 bulb (Sold Separately) and casts a warm glow. Thanks to its minimalistic and elegant design, the Woodrow looks gorgeous in spaces based on the Farmhouse, Enduring Elegance and Mercana Modern design styles.