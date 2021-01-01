From boredkoalas christmas pillows holiday xmas gifts
BoredKoalas Christmas Pillows Holiday Xmas Gifts Meowy Catmas Black Tree Funny Cat Owner Christmas Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this funny Meowy Catmas Black Cats Tree throw pillow as a 2020 Christmas gift for your boyfriend, gf, mom, dad, wife, husband or best friend! Use this fun lazy ugly xmas sweater pajama outfit in winter holiday and await Santa! This cool Meowy Catmas Black Cats Tree pillow is a unique gift idea & present for cat owner, kitten lover men, women, adults, teens, kids, boys and girls! Use this gag winter holiday ugly xmas pj couch cushion at the next Christmas party or movie night! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only