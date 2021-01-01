Sure to make a splash with even the pickiest of felines, this Meowijuana Get Smoked Rainbow Trout Refillable Catnip Toy is ready to be stuffed full of high-grade, organic Meowijuana catnip! Your cat will be hooked on this toy, as its durable construction allows for this fish to flop and flail to her delight. Features: Refillable Catnip Toy Intended For: Cats Includes: (1) Catnip Toy, (1) 3g container of Meowijuana Catnip Dimensions: 8.5 in x 3 in x 1.5 in Materials: Cloth Total Capacity: 3 g Cautions: Not for human consumption. Meowijuana Get Smoked Rainbow Trout Refillable Cat Toy - Catnip | PetSmart