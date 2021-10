Meow Mix Market Select Variety Pack Adult Cat Food | PetSmart

Meow Mix Savory Morsels Seafood Favorites Variety Pack has the perfect mix of tastes your cat will love. Made with pieces of real tuna, ocean fish or salmon to make every mealtime irresistibly delicious. Key Benefits: A variety of recipes with real tuna, ocean fish or salmon served in gravy Every variety is 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats and kittens Savory Morsels With Real Ocean Whitefish & Tuna in Gravy (4 Cups) Savory Morsels With Real Salmon & Ocean Fish in Gravy (4 Cups) Savory Morsels With Real Tuna & Salmon in Gravy (4 Cups) Item Number: 5126506 Brand: Meow Mix Food Type: Wet Breed Size: All Life Stage: All Flavor: Ocean Whitefish, Tuna, Salmon Weight: 33 NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Savory Morsels with Real Ocean Whitefish & Tuna in Gravy: Fish Broth, Chicken, Ocean Whitefish, Wheat Gluten, Tuna, Modified Tapioca Starch, Chicken Liver, Dried Egg Product, Sugar, Chicken By-Products, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Guar Gum, Tricalcium Phosphate, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, Vitamin A Supplement, Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Source Of Vitamin K Activity), Folic Acid, Biotin), Titanium Dioxide (Color), Taurine, Potassium Chloride, Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Amino Acid Complex, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite), Choline Chloride, Magnesium Sulfate, Carrageenan, Iron Oxide (Color), Sodium Nitrite (To Promote Color Retention). Savory Morsels with Real Tuna & Salmon in Gravy: Fish Broth, Chicken, Wheat Gluten, Tuna, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sardines, Chicken Liver, Salmon, Chicken By-Products, Dried Egg Product, Sugar, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Tricalcium Phosphate, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Salt, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Guar Gum, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin, Vitamin A Supplement, Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Source Of Vitamin K Activity), Folic Acid, Biotin), Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Amino Acid Complex, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite), Carrageenan, Canthaxanthin (Color), Beta-Carotene (Color), Magnesium Sulfate, Sodium Nitrite (To Promote Color Retention), Red 3. Savory Morsels with Real Salmon & Ocean Fish in Gravy: Fish Broth, Fish, Chicken, Wheat Gluten, Salmon, Ocean Fish, Modified Food Starch, Chicken By-Products, Tuna, Sugar, Chicken Liver, Dried Egg Product, Guar Gum, Salt, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Natural And Artificial Flavors, Choline Chloride, Calcium Sulfate, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin A Supplement, Niacin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid, Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Source Of Vitamin K Activity), Biotin), Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Amino Acid Complex, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite), Potassium Chloride, Taurine, Canthaxanthin (Color), Carrageenan, Beta-Carotene (Color), Magnesium Sulfate, Sodium Nitrite (To Promote Color Retention), Red 3. Guaranteed Analysis: Savory Morsels with Real Ocean Whitefish & Tuna in Gravy: Crude Protein(Min) 8.0% Crude Fat(Min) 2.0% Crude Fiber(Max) 1.5% Moisture(Max) 82.0%, Ash(Max) 3.0% Taurine(Min) 0.05% Savory Morsels with Real Tuna & Salmon in Gravy: Crude Protein(Min) 8.0% Crude Fat(Min) 2.0% Crude Fiber(Max) 1.5% Moisture(Max) 82.0% Ash(Max) 3.0% Taurine(Min) 0.05% Savory Morsels with Real Salmon & Ocean Fish in Gravy: Crude Protein(Min) 8.0% Crude Fat(Min) 2.0% Crude Fiber(Max) 1.5% Moisture(Max) 82.0% Ash(Max) 3.0% Taurine(Min) 0.05% Caloric Content: 825 kcal/kg, 65 FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feed an adult cat, less than 10 lb approximately 3-4 2.75 oz cups daily. for cats over 10 lb. Feed approximately 4-5 2.75 oz cups daily. Adjust as needed for your cat' age and activity level. Transition Instructions: When introducing Meow Mix cat food gradually mix it with your cat's current food over the course of 7-10 days. Meow Mix Market Select Variety Pack Adult Cat Food | PetSmart