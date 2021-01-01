Mentos Magneto LED Pendant Light by Ai Lati Lights - Color: White - Finish: White - (LD113323B)

The Triplex Opal Glass of Ai Lati Lights Mentos Magneto LED Pendant Light provides a sterling example of carefully considered design with an eye toward functionality. A small conical base and three-cable suspension rig hold an unobtrusive metal base that makes sure the glass diffuser remains the center of attention. Made in Italy, the glass is magnetically fixed for easy install, screening an efficient and effective LED light source, smoothing downlight brightness and creating a warm, encompassing light all around. Ai Lati creates decorative and technical lighting and was established in Italy in 2005 by Federico de Majo, a Venetian designer with a family background in glass lighting. They're known for contemporary designs that combine traditional workmanship and technical innovation using opal glass and basic geometric shapes. From the Clara light with its smooth, illuminated shade to the Sferis Floor Lamp with its globe and tall metal base, their lights are harmonious and elegant, with timeless appeal. Shape: Bowl. Color: White. Finish: Matte White